Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 35,789 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.72. 973,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,762,191. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34.

