Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 156,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 109,921 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,739.0% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 229,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 226,288 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.30. The stock had a trading volume of 261,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

