Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verano from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Verano in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Verano in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Verano has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

