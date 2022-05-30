Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Position Cut by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il trimmed its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $51.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $186,381.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

