Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 21,819 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,000. Twilio makes up approximately 2.8% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $7.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.37. The company had a trading volume of 153,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,156. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.76.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

