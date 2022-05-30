Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Invests $13.60 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,602,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 6.5% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded up $7.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $357.78. 126,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.49 and its 200-day moving average is $353.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

