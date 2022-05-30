Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.77 Million Position in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 276,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.38% of Ribbit LEAP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 161,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 61,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

LEAP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. 6,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,678. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services and technology sectors worldwide.

