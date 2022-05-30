Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Takes $5.03 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 78,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,000. ZoomInfo Technologies comprises 2.4% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 68.3% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 68.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,168,000 after purchasing an additional 670,965 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 101.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 82,297 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

Shares of ZI traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.08. 219,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 146.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,479,039.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $21,375,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,599,729 shares of company stock worth $94,101,131. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

