Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,000. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 3.5% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.59. 350,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,750,326. The company has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

