Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Via Renewables has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.2% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ VIA opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $311.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.03. Via Renewables has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

Via Renewables ( NASDAQ:VIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.15 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.33%.

In other Via Renewables news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III bought 4,000 shares of Via Renewables stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $47,862. 66.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Via Renewables by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 52.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 285,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Via Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Via Renewables from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

