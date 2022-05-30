Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Via Renewables from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of VIA opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $311.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Via Renewables ( NASDAQ:VIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.15 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Via Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

In other Via Renewables news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $32,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,600 shares of company stock worth $47,862. 66.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Via Renewables by 112.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Via Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Via Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Via Renewables during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Via Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Via Renewables (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

