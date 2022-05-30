Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Viant Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $365.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of -0.24.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $131,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 42,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Viant Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at about $3,248,000. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

