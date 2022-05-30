Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VSAT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Viasat alerts:

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Viasat has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.