VIBE (VIBE) Price Down 9.3% This Week

VIBE (VIBE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $835.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIBE has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VIBE

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

