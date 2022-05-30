Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Posts Earnings Results

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOTGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($2.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Viomi Technology updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VIOT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 248,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,152. The company has a market cap of $103.24 million, a PE ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.25. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viomi Technology by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 75,174 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Viomi Technology by 874.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 183,127 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Viomi Technology by 787.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 170,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viomi Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Viomi Technology by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

