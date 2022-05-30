Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Increased by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,315 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 6.0% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,467,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

NYSE V traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.88. 209,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,823,945. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $404.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

