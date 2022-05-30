Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.7% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,622 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
