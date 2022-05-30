Vivaldi Capital Management LP Acquires 13,829 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $11.44. 4,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,866. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.