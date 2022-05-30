Vivaldi Capital Management LP Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,668,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 372.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock traded up $4.61 on Monday, reaching $188.02. 9,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,462. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $172.31 and a one year high of $222.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.12 and a 200-day moving average of $204.25.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

