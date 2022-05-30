Vivaldi Capital Management LP Has $13.32 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,320 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $$49.59 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,378. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15.

