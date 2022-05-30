Vivaldi Capital Management LP Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.41. 9,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,735. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $178.19 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.85.

