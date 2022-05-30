Vivaldi Capital Management LP Has $866,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 321,284 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYI. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 400.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 140,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 112,732 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,609,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 108,178 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 42.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 316,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 94,096 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after acquiring an additional 91,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 68,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

MYI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,458. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

