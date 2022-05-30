Vivaldi Capital Management LP Purchases 1,468 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 208,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 47,432 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.09. The stock had a trading volume of 351,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,844,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

