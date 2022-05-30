VMware (NYSE:VMW) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $142.50 price objective on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VMW. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a sector weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.57.

VMW stock opened at $129.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average is $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 12.65%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VMware by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in VMware by 11,852.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $288,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,354 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

