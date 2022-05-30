Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Gates Capital Management Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740,429 shares during the quarter. Vontier makes up 2.3% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $82,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 28,823 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Vontier by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $4,972,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in Vontier by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,879,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

In other Vontier news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 126,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

About Vontier (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.