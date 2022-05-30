Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Voya Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 159.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Voya Financial stock opened at $69.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.57. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $804,624,000 after purchasing an additional 505,986 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,430,000 after acquiring an additional 187,441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 592,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,315,000 after purchasing an additional 115,498 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

