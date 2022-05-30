Wahed Invest LLC Acquires New Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.65 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

