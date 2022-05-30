Wahed Invest LLC Acquires New Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 477 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $362.48 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.97 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.47 and a 200-day moving average of $449.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.69.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.