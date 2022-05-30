Wahed Invest LLC Acquires Shares of 2,500 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth $370,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 62.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Copart by 142.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 108,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Copart by 4.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 361,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of CPRT opened at $116.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $105.41 and a one year high of $161.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average is $129.36.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.