Wahed Invest LLC Buys New Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,931 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 46,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,509 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $74.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.