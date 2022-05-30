Wahed Invest LLC Buys New Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,469,000 after buying an additional 3,207,671 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,590,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,015,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,975 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

WY stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

