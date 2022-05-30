Wahed Invest LLC Buys New Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 263,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,472,000 after acquiring an additional 43,668 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,182,000 after purchasing an additional 290,402 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $119.83 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

