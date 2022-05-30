Wahed Invest LLC Invests $259,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,344,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,571,000 after buying an additional 110,198 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 93.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,358,000 after buying an additional 100,681 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.95.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $425.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.52 and a 200 day moving average of $386.84. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.05 and a 1 year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

