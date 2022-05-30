Wahed Invest LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,957,000 after buying an additional 757,298 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,891 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,742,000 after purchasing an additional 714,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,693,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,328,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,768,000 after purchasing an additional 135,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

