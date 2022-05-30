Wahed Invest LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Dover by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dover by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

DOV opened at $134.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.04 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

