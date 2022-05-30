Wahed Invest LLC Purchases New Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 1,272.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $235.00 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $188.10 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.34 and a 200-day moving average of $232.19.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,611,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

