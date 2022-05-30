Wahed Invest LLC Purchases New Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 187.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PKI opened at $156.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.24. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.37 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on PKI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.84.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

