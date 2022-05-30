Wahed Invest LLC Purchases New Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 743 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after acquiring an additional 590,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 897,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,492 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MLM. TheStreet cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.40.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
