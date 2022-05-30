Wahed Invest LLC Takes $242,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 577 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $908,052,000 after purchasing an additional 49,729 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $489,479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $459.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.44.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COO stock opened at $352.17 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.43 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.13.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

