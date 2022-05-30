Wahed Invest LLC Takes $448,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,787,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,636,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after purchasing an additional 255,361 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 597.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 181,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 155,476 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,009,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $208.30 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.79 and its 200-day moving average is $238.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total value of $1,904,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $603,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,497,701. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.