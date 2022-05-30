Wahed Invest LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after purchasing an additional 897,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,363,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,589,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,039,000 after purchasing an additional 500,607 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 646,545 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,571,000 after acquiring an additional 236,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $125.66 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.36. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

In other news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

