Wahed Invest LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 237.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,304,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,621,000 after buying an additional 19,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $13,773,785 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.62.

Shares of MPC opened at $102.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $102.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

