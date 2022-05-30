Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.0% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,427,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,769 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.48. 423,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,985,154. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.01.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,232,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

