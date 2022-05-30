Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Cap of $44.57 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Wanchain has a market cap of $44.57 million and $1.37 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00088275 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00267012 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030454 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008302 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

