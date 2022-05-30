Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il trimmed its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,651 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned about 0.26% of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPCA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,180 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPCA stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

