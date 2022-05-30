Waves Enterprise (WEST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.25 Million

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0775 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $164,595.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 398.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,887.57 or 0.39385506 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00483738 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00034200 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

