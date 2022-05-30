WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $0.25

WazirX (WRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $95.08 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 405.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12,038.97 or 0.39782687 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.00486827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033783 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008645 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.