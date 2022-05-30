Wedgewood Partners Inc. Buys 2,445 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 2.8% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $44.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,265.98. 15,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,933. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 183.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,194.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

