Wedgewood Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 0.2% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $2.74 on Monday, hitting $121.04. 334,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949,879. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.39 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 1,094,388 shares worth $66,464,520. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

