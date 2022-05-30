Wedgewood Partners Inc. Purchases 1,380 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 3.8% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,934,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 12,086.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after acquiring an additional 211,153 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,869,244. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.96. The company has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.